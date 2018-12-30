Three women have been confirmed dead and several others injured after a stampede that happened at Prophet Bushiri’s church in Pretoria.

According to reports the stampede occurred as the congregants were running to shelter from the heavy thunderstorm that was experienced.

Our preliminary report indicate that the community assembled at the show ground to attend the church service around 8pm at Hall C. According to them when the rain started the congregation started to push each other and a stampede occurred, unfortunately that lead to three deaths and nine injuries,” Police spokesperson, Augustinah Selepe said.

Police have called on the general public to report any person who is missing as a result of the stampede.

“We urge people who actually know that their family members might have attended the church service to go and visit Pretoria west police station so that they can be assisted.” Selepe said

The legal representative from the Church Terence Baloyi said that the congregants panicked and that three people were knocked down unconscious.

“We regret the incident as a church because it happened within our premises,” Baloyi said

Police have asked the public to usher in the new year carefully especially in events that expected crowds.

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri however remained mum on the incident.

Bushiri has been accused of performing fake miracles but he shrugged off the allegations noting his ministry is not for everyone.

