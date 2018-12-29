Tharaka Nithi police county commander and OCPD Kabete Joseph Ongaya have been arrested.

The two are said to have been among those who used their police vehicles to escort Prophet David Owuor as he made a grand entrance in Nakuru for a three day revival.

The vehicles have been detained at the Rift Valley Regional police Headquarters and the officers set to spend the night at Central Police.

In a viral video that has since caught Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet’s eye shows at least seven police vans escorting the “man of god.”

In a statement to newsrooms, Boinnet noted that the police presence was inappropriate and “misuse of public resources.”

Read: Uniformed Police Officers Who Led Prophet Owuor Crusade Campaign To Be Disciplined

“The law allows one to hire police for private functions; however, not to the scale depicted in the [Prophet Owuor] video. [I am assuring you that] action [is] being taken. Misuse of public resources is not permitted [in law],” the IG’s statement read in part.

Reports also indicate that the prophet’s security detail has been withdrawn.

But it is not the first time that the prophet is enjoying a magisterial police escort. In July during his two day revival in Nairobi, police officers formed a human ring around him while other took it upon themselves to create awareness.

Do you have a story you want told? Do you know of a sensitive story you would like us to get our hands on? Email your news TIPS to [email protected] Also WhatsApp 0708677607 with your news tips

Like this: Like Loading...