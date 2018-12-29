Elgeyo Marakwet senator Kipchumba Murkomen is against the arrest of suspects on Fridays.

Taking to Twitter, the senate majority leader was specially opposed to yesterday’s arrest of senior counsel Tom Ojienda and Peter Wanyama.

The two were arrested for the loss of Sh200 million at the financially crippled Mumias Sugar Company.

This he said “is a violation of our Constitution and weaponization of the fight against corruption!”

“The arrest of Peter Wanyama and Tom Ojienda and indeed many Kenyans on Fridays for cases which have been under investigation for weeks,months&even years is a violation of our Constitution and weaponization of the fight against corruption!” he said.

He has however been blasted by Kenyans on social media who want those involved in graft cases convicted, as President Uhuru Kenyatta asked of the Judiciary.

Some asked that DPP Noordin Haji is allowed to carry out his mandate without external interference.

Here are some of the comments:

It is a non issue when ordinary Kenyans are arrested on Fridays but the usual suspects finds it inhuman when that happens to well known individuals. There should be no one more equal than others under the law. Tom Ojienda. — kipkoech mitei Rober (@MiteiRober) December 28, 2018

Wacha washikwe..kwani iko mini…😂 wengine tulishikwa 24th tukatoka 27th na hamkuteta. .kwani yeye jasho yake ni maziwa? Alale ndani banaa..alaa😂😂 — Ronny (@ronny_amata) December 28, 2018

Weaponization of the war against corruption. So you want war without weapons. — Joseph Mutahi (@MutahiJoseph93) December 28, 2018

This is cheap propaganda at best. Investigations take long for various reasons, including actions of the corrupt that frustrate investigators. And there is no time limit on prosecution of crimes. Solution is to seek judicial remedies if such prosecutions are abuse of due process. — Migai Akech (@MigaiAkech) December 28, 2018

You expect high profile suspects to be arrested between Monday and Thursday? What of Kenyans who are arrested daily and over the weekend? The war on corruption is on and will be won! There is nowhere to hide for the big fish whom you are trying to protect.#GraftPurgeKE — David Maina Ndung'u🇰🇪 (@ItsDavidMaina) December 28, 2018

