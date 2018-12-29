The man who earlier on in the year made damning allegations of impropriety in the controversial Sh3.2 billion Ruaraka land transactions, Meshack Onyango Dehay has revealed how former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero and tycoon Francis Mburu plotted to steal from the public.

Dehay was facing charges of demanding Sh82 million from a key individual involved in the land saga. He has since turned into a state witness, following DPP Noordin Haji’s directive.

“The man is providing evidence to the EACC and is being considered a witness under witness protection,” the DPP said in his letter, reference number ODPP/cam/2/1112.

In a damning letter seen by Kahawa Tungu addressed to the former county boss, he tells how then Nairobi county government planned to swindle the public of Sh23 billion.

According to the whistleblower, those who stood to benefit from the deal were Kidero, Mburu, Prof Tom Ojienda, George Onduto, a Dr Kiplagat, George Wainaina and Gad Awuonda.

The Ruaraka Land, still under investigation was reportedly a 58 acre piece of land but according to Dehay, it was a 3 acre piece of land divided into 40 by 80 plots.

He further states that he and Onduto were set to pocket Sh2 billion, Dr Kiplagat and Prof Ojienda stood to get Sh1.5 billion each, while Kidero, Awuonda and Wainaina made Sh8 billion.

The alleged land owner, Mburu was going to receive Sh4.6 billion annually until the county government paid in full Sh10 billion.

He further intimates that he held night meetings with Kidero at City Hall and would later arrange meetings between Senior Counsel Ojienda and Mburu at the Grand Regency Summit Club and at Dusit D2 Hotel in Riverside to “fine tune the deal.”

The team would later cut Dehay out of the deal, hence his decision to bring the underhanded dealings to the limelight.

“From February, you and Prof Ojienda have refused to take my calls. Since I will not be benefiting, am left with no choice but to blow it up so that we all lose and go to jail together,” the letter reads in part.

Dehay further reveals that he had a hand in underhanded dealings in Mumias Sugar Company during Kidero’s tenure.

He says that Kidero owes him Sh1.5 million from the unknown deals.

Kidero has also been blasted for receiving Sh11 million from Paresh and Ram, Asian brothers who he is said to have helped supply water purification chemicals at Nairobi Water Company at Sh46 million.

From this particular deal, Dehay was supposed to pocket Sh2 million after hand delivering the money to his Muthaiga home.

Read: Eliud Owalo Fights Kidero Over Graft as Questions are Raised Over his Degree Certificate

Instead he received Sh900,000, contrary to their agreement.

“The deal was Sh11 million, yours Sh9 million and mine Sh2 million but you gave me Sh900,000 when I brought the Sh5 million to your house in Muthaiga. Remember you were afraid to take the money directly from the Asians and asked me to keep it and I kept the money in my house for 3 days. If I was a bad man, I would have taken everything since you owed me money in the past deal at Mumias but I wanted to build a relationship based on mutual trust,” he continues.

Dehay further reveals that he turns a state witness on Sunday, December 30 at exactly noon.

“I know I was in the above deal with you guys, but you are forcing me to become a Whistleblower and a State Witness from the 30/12/18 mid day. You once told me you have the means to kill and the money to cover-up the murder of anyone who may threaten your interests in politics and business. On the above sir, am like Al Shaabab, am ready to die or be in Kamiti with you guys,” he concludes.

The ex Nairobi Governor has been facing several graft charges in 2018 alone including siphoning billions of shillings from taxpayers while serving as governor and previously as Mumias Sugar managing director.

Also in trouble is his lawyer, Ojienda who was arrested on Friday alongside Peter Wanyama for Sh200 million loss at the fallen sugar company.

Read: Lawyer Tom Ojienda Arrested Over Sh200 Million Loss At Mumias Sugar

Meanwhile, the ruaraka land saga is still under investigation. Mburu was reportedly paid Sh1.5 billion by the Ministry of Education, through the National Land Commission, as compensation for the 13.5 acres parcel of land, on which Ruaraka Secondary and Drive Inn primary schools are built.

In October he sought to block the Senate from summoning him over the controversial piece of land, a matter he lost in court.

“It is the court’s decision that the doctrine of separation of powers does not permit the court to prescribe to the two houses of parliament which oversight tool it should employ in the exercise of its constitutional mandate adding that the court can only inquire into whether or not the choice exercise is rational.

“The argument of the ownership question has been the subject of a court determination can only be relevant in so far as it can assist the committee to carry out its investigations but cannot be a global defense to the question before the committee on the prudent use of public resources, ” ruled High Court judge John Mativo.

