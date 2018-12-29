Tanzanian police are holding Chadema secretary general Dr Vincent Mashinji and four other opposition leaders for holding illegal rallies in Hai, Kilimanjaro.

The others have been identified as Basil Lema, Helga Mchomvu, Freeman Mbowe and Irine Lema.

According to the chairperson of the security committee in Hai, Lengai Ole Sabaya, the leaders did not have the necessary licences to hold the rallies in Boma, contrary to the law.

Mr Sabaya noted that leaders spreading propaganda against President John Magufuli will not be allowed into the area.

He further noted that it is not the time to politick but a time to discuss development.

Mbowe and fellow opposition MP Esther Matiko were arrested in November for failing to appear in court twice to face charges of illegal protests.

Read: President Uhuru: Focus On Service Delivery, Stop 2022 Politics

The duo was nabbed at Kisutu court and immediately taken to prison.

In July, another 20 Chadema members were arrested for allegedly “fomenting trouble.”

President Magufuli has since taking power been accused of clamping down on opposition and freedom of expression.

Do you have a story you want told? Do you know of a sensitive story you would like us to get our hands on? Email your news TIPS to [email protected] Also WhatsApp 0708677607 with your news tips

Like this: Like Loading...