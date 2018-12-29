Kangundo MP Fabian Kyule was on Saturday arrested for drunk driving.

The legislator is said to have crashed into a wall of a night club as he tried to get away from the police.

According to Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet, the lawmaker tried to beat up security guards who came to his rescue.

He will now spend the entire weekend behind bars pending arraignment on Monday.

“He should thank the police for arresting him as he was totally sloshed. We shudder to imagine what could have happened on his way home,” the IG said.

Read: Police Officers Arrested For Abusing, Stealing Sh291,000 From Civilian

“Let him enjoy our free full board facilities,” he added.

He is currently being held at Parklands Police Station.

Do you have a story you want told? Do you know of a sensitive story you would like us to get our hands on? Email your news TIPS to [email protected] Also WhatsApp 0708677607 with your news tips

Like this: Like Loading...