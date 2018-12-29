President of New Stars de Doula Faustin Domkeu has promised the players 1 million FCFA (about $1700) each if they beat Gor Mahia and qualify for the CAF Confederation Cup group stage for the first time in their history.

The 2017 Cup of Cameroon winners were Friday drawn against K’Ogalo in the playoffs round of the second tier CAF club championship.

Stars edged out Al Ahly Tripoli on away goal’s rule after a 1-1 aggregate stalemate to reach the final round before the tournament’s group stage for the first time.

While Gor Mahia scaled down from the Champions League first round after failing to reach the round of 16 of the top most CAF club competition.

To register more history, Domkeu, who is the owner of the club which plays their home matches at 30,000 capacity Reunification Stadium in Limbe, has pledged to reward his players handsomely.

Despite coming thus far, Stars, who are participating in the Confederation Cup for the second time, are yet to win a single match at home.

They drew 0-0 against Vital’O of Burundi in the preliminary round before recording a similar scoreline against Tripoli in the first round.

Junior Ngongang is their main striker/attacking midfielder. The 18-year-old returned to Stars in 2017 after leaving relegated side Bafoussam.

He is currently the top scorer in the Confederation Cup with five goals, four of which came against Vital’O in Burundi and the all important away goal against Tripoli in Tunisia.

Gor Mahia will stage the first leg encounter on 11th January at the Kasarani Stadium with the return match against week later in Limbe.

