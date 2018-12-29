Charges against me are “a big joke and reeks of malice”, senior counsel Prof Tom Ojienda has declared.

“These charges sound like a big joke and reeks of malice, bad faith and flies in the face of the fundamental duty of an Advocate to receive instructions and charge fees from a client,” Ojienda said.

Ojienda was arrested on Friday by DCI detectives and is being held at Muthaiga Police Station where advocates have turned up in large numbers in support of their own.

In a statement, the lawyer has said that he has neither been questioned nor recorded a statement pertaining to the Sh200 million loss at Mumias Sugar Company.

“I am a person of integrity and honour. During the alleged investigations, no statement was sought from me and none has been sought from me thus far. All my records and instructions with Mumias Sugar Company are intact,” he said.

He has been accused of uttering false documents, obtaining money under false pretenses and conspiracy to defraud.

The advocate has on his part denied filing fake cases on behalf of the sugar company as alleged by DPP Noordin Haji.

“I have read the Director of Public Prosecution’s statement with utter shock and disbelief. I would like to state without any fear of contradiction that I do not, I cannot and I have never filed a fake case. I have never conspired with any person to be paid for work not done,” he added.

He further stated that he will furnish the DCI with all the case he handled on behalf of the company for them to “pick out their alleged fake matters.”

Ojienda has been in a protracted court battle with KRA over Sh443.6 million in tax arrears.

