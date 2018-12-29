It is always a flurry of activity before and during Prophet David Owuor’s famous revivals and it was no different on Friday as he made his way into Nakuru.

The Repentance and Holiness Ministries leader yesterday made a grand entrance in a convoy of at least 40 vehicles high end vehicles.

As caught on tape were eight police vans and two motorcycle outriders, something that has caught Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet’s attention.

In a statement sent to newsrooms, Boinnet notes that the type of security provided is highly “inappropriate” and reeks of “misuse of public property.”

“The law allows one to hire police for private functions; however, not to the scale depicted in the [Prophet Owuor] video. [I am assuring you that] action [is] being taken. Misuse of public resources is not permitted [in law],” the IG’s statement reads in part.

His arrival, jam packed as always caused traffic snarl up in most parts of the town as his eager followers queued along Kenyatta Avenue.

They braved the heavy afternoon rains as they waited for the miracle working “man of god.”

On arrival, he recounted some of his past works and paraded a woman who he claimed had given birth to a baby boy even after losing her uterus.

Owuor will be in town for three days for the “grand mega healing” service will take place at Menengai grounds.

In July, the self proclaimed prophet held a two day healing crusade at Uhuru Park which saw uniformed police officers make calls and demand for people to attend the revival.

It was said that the police officers in the viral video were summoned for disciplinary action.

