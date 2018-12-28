A video editor from Tuko News, Douglas Baya was arrested on Thursday evening for allegedly being behind Wajir Woman Representative, Fatma Gedi’s explicit fake sex tape.

Mr Baya is reported to have allegedly received KSh2 million in order to edit the fake video that exposed Ms Gedi.

The video was trending for a couple of weeks on social media despite being refuted as fake.

Douglas Baya was arrested in Kakamega County, for spreading fake news and for putting Ms Gedi on the spot through the fake video, so as to tarnish her name.

