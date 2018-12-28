Senior Counsel Tom Ojienda was on Friday afternoon arrested at an undisclosed location within Nairobi.

The lawyer was apprehended over a Sh200 million audit at Mumias Sugar Company. This was after DPP Noordin Haji approved his arrested.

A team drawn from DCI George Kinoti and Haji’s offices have been investigating the multi-million shilling loss.

Sources say that the advocate has since been taken to the DCI headquarters along Kiambu Road where he is set to be questioned.

Ojienda will be spending the weekend behind bars as he will be presented in court on Monday.

The detectives are also after an unidentified High Court judge.

But according to his lawyer, Nelson Havi, this is a ploy by the DPP and DCI to “violate his constitutional rights in the process.”

“It is easy to see through the ploy by the DCI and the DPP in arresting Professor Tom Ojienda on a Friday afternoon: hold him over the weekend; procure warrants to search his homes and offices in his absence; and violate his constitutional rights in the process. Justice on trial!” he exclaimed.

He has however been involved in a rigorous court battle with Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA. The taxman is demanding that the lawyer pays Sh443.6 million in tax arrears.

High Court Judge Wilfrida Okwany directed that KRA issue a tax compliance certificate, a ruling that KRA has since appealed against.

The professor is running for the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) male representative to the Judicial Service Commission (JSC).

