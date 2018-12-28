Deputy President William Ruto’s allies have vowed to oust Jubilee party’s vice-chairperson, David Murathe after his remarks on 2022 elections.

Speaking in Vihiga County, Mr Murathe said that DP Ruto should stop thinking that Kikuyu’s owe him the presidency seat in 2022.

He said that the MoU between Ruto and Uhuru was a personal agreement and does not involve the party as a whole.

He added that the people of Central region and other Jubilee stronghold regions were not bound to offer their support to Deputy President William Ruto, come 2022.

Ruto’s allies have now vowed to oust David Murathe in the next National Executive Council (NEC) meeting, on the grounds that he was overstepping his mandate.

“Murathe does not deserve any attention because of his unbecoming character. As the real stakeholders of Jubilee Party, we will throw him out,” said Keiyo South MP Daniel Rono.

Mr Rono added that Murathe’s remarks is aimed to disintegrate the unity of the country and to make himself relevant.

“We are concerned at how he is handling the affairs of the party and his prolonged stay is likely to affect our country’s unity. Murathe does not control even one per cent of the Kikuyu community. His sentiments are an attempt to make him relevant.” he added.

Some Central Kenya leaders dismissed the remarks by David Murathe saying that he is entitled to his personal opinion and it does not reflect the position of the party.

They have encouraged the Deputy President not to pay Mr Murathe any mind as he is only seeking attention and does not represent Jubilee as a whole.

Kimilili Member of Parliament Didmus Barasa called for disciplinary action to be taken against David Murathe.

“I call on President Kenyatta to call for party officials’ elections so that we can set our house in order. Murathe does not add any value to the party and disciplinary action should be taken against him,” he said.

