President Uhuru Kenyatta has assured Kenyans that the port in Mombasa was not used as collateral in the Chinese contract with Kenya on the building of the Standard Gauge Railways.

Speaking to journalists at State House Mombasa, the head of state promised to make available the contract that proves that the deal did not in fact take place.

The Chinese government issued a statement earlier on refuting claims that the Mombasa port had been used as collateral.

“We have checked with the relevant Chinese financial institution and found that the allegation that Kenyan side used the Mombasa Port as a collateral in its payment agreement with the Chinese financial institution for the Mombasa-Nairobi railway is not true,” Chinese Foreign ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying said. Read: Kisumu Cleanest County, Nairobi Declared Most Improved In Latest TIFA Poll

The President vowed that he is still committed to the fight against corruption. He said that everyone has a role to play in the fight against corruption and all holders of public office will be held accountable.

He maintained that all arms of government are working together in the war against graft. He did however ask the Judiciary to hasten the pace of making convictions so as to assure Kenyans that they are committed to end the vice.

Asked about 1.5% house tax, the President refuted the claims that the deduction is a tax. According to him, it is meant to promote a saving culture amongst Kenyans and to help them acquire mortgages easily.

The President has assured Kenyans that he is borrowing debts in order to bring development but not to be consumed for personal gain.

He said that he will continue to borrow so long as Kenyans are getting proper roads, good education and proper health care.

On matters of education he assured that the government is working with different stakeholders to ensure that children will get competency based education and not just exam-oriented education.

He also assured that his handshake with Raila Odinga is not for 2022 politics but aimed to promote unity among Kenyans.

