Former first lady of America Michelle Obama has been named as America’s most admired woman in 2018, taking from Hillary Clinton who held the title for 17 years.

Mrs Obama has finished second to Hillary Clinton three times before. She ranked highest by 15% in an annual poll held by Gallup where 1025 people took the poll to determine who was America’s most admired woman.

Talk show host, Oprah Winfrey came in second with 5%, followed by ex-presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and Melania Trump at 4%.

Her husband Barrack Obama ranked highest as America’s most admired man, for the 11th consecutive year. President Donald Trump came in second, for the 4th consecutive time.

Former President George Bush came in 3rd, while Pope Francis came in 4th and business man Bill Gates came in 5th.

Michelle Obama is currently on a tour to promote her book, “Becoming”, which became the best-selling book released in 2018.

The Gallup poll has been carried out every year since 1946, with the exception of 1976.

