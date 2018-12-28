Documents from a US court reveal that Lilian Muli’s “community husband”, Jared Ombogi got married three times in the USA so he could get a Visa to allow him permanent residence.

The document reveals that Mr Ombogi obtained a student visa in 1992 to attend Cochise College in Arizona.

However, Mr Ombogi only attended one semester of school before he dropped out. A few months later, in 1993, he married his first wife Heather Mae Rice.

While still married, he married a second wife, Layle Marie Kobow, who later discovered that he was a married man and reported him to the Immigration and Naturalisation Service (INS).

Ms Kobow said that she neither knew Jared Ombogi nor had marital relations with him as they met through a friend who promised that Ombogi would help her financially.

According to the documents, Ombongi and Kobow divorced in 1997, while his marriage to Ms Rice was dissolved in 2001. On November 2, 2001, Ombongi married Morris. On September 26, 2002, Morris filed a visa petition on behalf of Ombongi.

After the marriage attempts failed to work, Mr Ombogi decided to seek asylum, alleging that his family had been displaced by ethnic clashes in 1993.

He alleged that he was a member of the of the Forum for the Restoration of Democracy (FORD), an opposition party, but failed to show documentation for proof.

He said that his family had been displaced and were leaving in a refugee camp. He alleged that he was not able to contact any of his family members including his brother, Nicholas Ombogi whom he lived with before flying out to the USA.

His asylum application was thrown out by an Immigration Judge after he failed to substantiate his allegations. His act of bigamy also discredited him as a witness, after claiming that he was not aware that he was still married to Ms Rice when he married his second wife Ms Kobow.

The court was not able to find any evidence that he was under threat because of his race, religion, nationality, or membership in a particular social group.

TV presenter, Lillian Muli recetly announced on social media that she did not want to be associated to Mr Jared “Nevaton” Ombogi as he plays the role of a community husband.

She distanced herself from the AFC Leopards owner saying that her focus is now on herself and her two sons.

