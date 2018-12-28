After failing to reach the group stage of the CAF Champions League, Gor Mahia will know their opponent in the Confederation Cup playoffs round Friday evening.

Draw for the round will be held today in Cairo, Egypt starting 7.00pm Kenyan time alongside that of the CAF Champions League group stage.

According to the draw procedure released this morning, Gor Mahia are among seeded teams from the Champions League first round together with Zesco United, Al Hilal Omndurman, Coton Sport, Stade Malien, Ahli Benghazi and Nkana FC and have been placed in Pot A.

They will be drawn against non seeded teams from the Confederation Cup round one placed in Pot D namely A. Petroleos, Hassania Agidir, Rangers, FC San Pedro, Kaizer Chiefs, New Stars, Asante Kotoko, Mukura Victory and NA Hussein Dey.

All the Champions League round one losers, Gor Mahia included, will play the first leg of the playoffs round at home on 11th January with the return leg matches a week later away.

Aggregate winners will sail through to the Confederation Cup group stage.

Below find the full draw procedure;

