Former Equity CEO and founder John Mwangi passed away on Wednesday evening at a hospital in Nairobi after ailing for some time.

John Mwangi was an entrepreneur who invested in various businesses and holdings.

Together with James Mwangi (now Equity Group Holdigs CEO), John Mwangi risked his personal welfare in order to bring up Equity Bank.

Nakuru Governor confirmed his passing while remembering the immense contribution he has made to the development of Naivasha and Nakuru County.

“It is with profound shock and sadness that we have learnt of the demise of Mr John Kagema Mwangi of Enashipai Resort & Spa located in Naivasha.

As a leafing indigenous investor in the hospitality industry, he was instrumental in the elevation of Naivasha as a leading destination for business conference and leisure.

His dedication and commitment to detail was unmatched, making Enashipai a favourable destination for high profile meetings.

We join family and friends in mourning the demise of a great Kenyan, who has left mark in Nakuru County and Kenya at large." he wrote. It was under his leadership at Equity Building Society that the Equity Bank came to be, back in 1986.

