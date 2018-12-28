Ahead of his imminent move to Gor Mahia, Dennis Oliech trained with the club for the first time on Friday at the Camp Toyoyo.

The Menace or Wuod Mary, as Oliech is fondly known trained with the rest of the squad under coach Hassan Oktay ahead of Saturday’s league game away to Kariobangi Sharks at the Kasarani Stadium.

“The coach wanted to see him physically in training before he can give his opinion whether the club should sign him or not,” a source close to the ongoings told Kahawa Tungu.

The chairman Ambrose Rachier is reportedly for Oliech joining the club as long as he impresses the coach.

“Negotiations have been ongoing but the chairman wanted the coach to have the last word whether Oliech should be signed or not,” the source added.

The former Harambee Stars skipper has been out of active football for over one year now and will have to work hard to get back to shape.

“Nothing much to say now. He still needs to work on his fitness,” Oktay told Kahawa Tungu, adding that “He showed a great attitude.”

“Oliech is experienced and needs support and respect from all Kenyans. Quality strikers don’t come easy, they are hard to get. Many young players look up to him and they learn from him and that’s good for us,” the Cypriot added.

Around mid this year Oliech tried out with South Africa’s Premier Soccer League side Free State Stars but failed to seal a deal despite the coach Luc Eymael revealing that he impressed.

After failing to reach the CAF Champions League group stage, Gor Mahia are angling to at least reach the money bracket of the less lucrative Confederation Cup and Oliech’s experience may come handly if they make it.

