Comedian Kevin Mwangi, popularly known as Shaniqwa is set to become a father early next year.

Shaniqwa shared the news on his Instagram, announcing that he is expecting his first child with his girlfriend, Naomi Jemutai.

“2018 ilikuwa mwaka wakupanda 2019 ni MAVUNO thank you LORD,” he captioned.

The post was met with mixed reactions as most of his fans thought he was gay due to his cross-dressing character.

Kevin plays the role of a transgender comedian and has identified himself as a female, hence the feminine name, Shaniqwa.

He has always dressed in feminine clothes while wearing heavy make up and imitating female gestures.

Various celebrities such as comedian YY, gospel singer Holy Dave and DJ Pierra Makena have congratulated him and his girlfriend Naomi.

