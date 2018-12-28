Ghanaian football star Asamoah Gyan is reportedly broke and has kept away from his family for three months now.

Gyan used to take home up-to UKP 227,000 per week, making him one of the game’s top earners while at Shanghai SIPG between 2015 and 2017.

Previously he moved to UAE club Al Ain from Sunderland where he earned just under UKP 200k a week.

But according to The Sun UK sources, Baby Jet, as he is fondly known, now has UKP 600 only left in his bank account.

Read: Uganda’s Ghetto Kids Now Proud Owners Of A Mansion (Photos)

The 33-year-old is currently playing for Kayserispor in Turkey but insists he is not being paid.

Family sources say he has not spoken to his wife or three kids since August, even at Christmas when he usually visits. His kids are understood to be getting worried about their dad’s whereabouts.

Gyan is not returning calls and is waiting for paternity tests, scheduled for January, to determine identity of his three kids.

Do you have a story you want told? Do you know of a sensitive story you would like us to get our hands on? Email your news TIPS to [email protected] Also WhatsApp 0708677607 with your news tips

Like this: Like Loading...