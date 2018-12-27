Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp remains grounded despite his side opening a healthy six-point gap at the top of the Premier League standings.

The Reds thumped Newcastle 4-0 on Sunday to take their points tally to 51 – six clear of second placed Tottenham with 19 more matches to go.

But according to the former Borrusia Dortmund gaffer “it means nothing” as they still have tough ties ahead against Arsenal and Manchester, the defending champions, who lost their second game on the trot 2-1 to Leicester City on the same day.

“Yeah, but it means nothing,” Klopp said.

“We play Arsenal and City [in our next two games], so it’s good that we have six or seven points more than other teams. But that’s pretty much all. What we wanted to do all the time [was] create a situation, a basis for the rest of the season and now the first part of the season is over.

What we said as well is that we want to create our own history. We are the first Liverpool team in the Premier League to be unbeaten in 19 matches – a little history and a nice step. [We have] Conceded seven goals – all really, really good numbers. A good situation, that’s clear, but 19 games to go. We play City, we play Arsenal, we play Tottenham, we play all of them again and again and maybe in different competitions. So it’s very difficult, there’s a long way to go and we all know that.

I had no idea how any other teams were playing, I didn’t even know where they were playing so afterwards I got the results and I can say it didn’t do a lot with me, if it did anything, to be honest. It’s just information. We have to win our games, we have to be focused, we need to be really in the mood with having tunnel vision. That’s really important and then we will see where it leads us.”

Liverpool remain unbeaten this campaign with 16 wins and three draws.

