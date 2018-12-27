Reuben Kiborek, PA to Water cabinet Secretary Simon Chelugui has been charged for defiling Chelugui’s 16 year old daughter contrary to section 8 (4) of the sexual offenses act.

Kiborek is said to have defiled the minor from Emining in Mogotio and drove her to Sarova Woodlands Hotel in Nakuru, where he committed the act.

“On December 23, 2018, at Sarova Woodlands Hotel in Nakuru East within Nakuru County intentionally and unlawfully defiled a child aged 16-years-old,” read part of the charge sheet.

He also faces an alternative charge of committing an indecent act with a child.

The incident is said to have happened on December 23 . Kiborek was arrested on the December 24 and booked at Bondeni Police Station

Here is the charge sheet:

Kiborek however denied the charges and asked to be released on reasonable bond. His lawyer told the court the accused person was not a flight risk. He said that he will ensure that his client attends court when required.

“I pray for reasonable bail and bond terms. The accused is Kenyan and not a flight risk. He is willing to comply with court directives,” read the application for his bond.

Kiborek was released on a bond of Sh300, 000 with a surety of similar amount.

He is known to be a violent youngster, as in April 2017 he was involved in a scuffle at the Kenya School of Government in a Jubilee meeting where he exchanged blows injuring a security guard at the gate after he was restrained the entry.

