Lugari MP Ayub Savula is mourning after the death of his daughter Joan Chiri at the Nairobi hospital where she had been receiving treatment.

The ODM MP received condolence messages from the COTU secretary General Francis Atwoli who confirmed that he (Savula) had lost his daughter.

The details on the cause of death of Savula’s daughter remain scanty. Joan ha been admitted at the hospital for the past two weeks and passed on at the age of 35.

Messages of condolence continued to trickle in, Philip Etale sent his condolence message to Ayub Savula on Facebook.

More to follow…

