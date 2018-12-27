Court Documents from American courts have revealed that Jared Ombongi who is Citizen TV Lilian Muli’s baby daddy was married to three women in quest to seek American citizenship.

He said that he had fled Kenya and as an asylum seeker and that he left Kenya due to political unrest.

Documents seen by Tuko reveal that Ombongi married three different wives in an attempt to secure the US visa but all was in vain therefore sought asylum. The court documents revealed that Jared Ombogi wanted to marry his second wife Layle Marie Kobow, while still married to his first wife Heather Mae Rice.in 1994.

She then reported him to the Immigration and Naturalization services. The court documents also revealed that the marriages would be of convenience as Ombongi had promised to support her financially.

“In 1993, Ombongi married Heather Mae Rice. In 1994, while still married to Rice, Ombongi married Layle Marie Kobow. Kobow filed a visa petition on behalf of Ombongi,” reads the report “However, when she learned that Ombongi was still married to Rice, Kobow reported Ombongi to the Immigration and Naturalisation Service (INS)…that the marriage had been arranged by a friend with the understanding that Ombongi would help her financially,” the court document shows.

Ombongi however said that he was not aware that he was still married to his first wife rice when he wanted to marry Miss kobow.

Jared Neverton then applied for asylum and his third American wife who filed a visa application on his behalf.

His latest girlfriend TV anchor Lilian Muli recently separated from Ombongi calling him a ‘community husband’ The celebrated TV anchor has now began a new life of a single mother/lady, as per the Instagram post, and she doesn’t want to hear he name of her baby daddy, Jared Ombongi.

