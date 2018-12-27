Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly was subjected to alleged racist chanting during their Italian Serie A game against Inter Milan at San Siro on Sunday.

The Senegalese was later sent off for second bookable offense as Napoli, who went down 1-0 finished the game with nine players.

“I’m sorry about the defeat and especially to have let my brothers down,” the 27-year-old French-born stopper tweeted after the game.

“But I’m proud of the colour of my skin. To be French, Senegalese, Neapolitan and a man.”

Napoli’s left back Algerian left-back Faouzi Goulam posted a message of support. “It was painful to hear racist chants directed at my brother, what’s left is secondary, only sadness remains.

Koulibaly was sent off in a matter of seconds in the 80th minute for two bookable offences; first for a foul on Matteo Politano and second for sarcastically applauding the referee’s decision.

Napoli coach Carlo Ancelotti, who tried to get the game stopped thrice unsuccessfully has pledged a walk off if a similar incident happened in future.

“The next time we’ll stop playing, even if we lose the match,” said Ancelotti.

“What happened today is not good not only for us but also for Italian football as a whole,” the former Chelsea boss added.

