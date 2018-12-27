ODM party leader Raila Odinga said he is yet to announce his candidature in the 2022 elections. He said that other people we speaking on his behalf but he was not sure whether he would run or not.

“If I was to start campaigning this early the country would not focus on the big four agenda they will start campaigning,” Raila told Citizen TV’s Joe Ageyo.

Raila revealed that there was no ideological difference between his father(Jaramogi) and the founding father Jomo Kenyatta and that the issue was all about land. He said that Jaramogi and others like Bildad Kaggia refused to pay for land from the white settlers

The former Prime Minister recalled the happenings of 2017 where he said that the country was in a sombre mood after the outcome of the election. He recalled that his sister in law wanted to swear him in during a church service in Bondo. Raila revealed that they had rehearsed the swearing in up front and that NASA lawyers had reviewed the document that he used to be sworn in .

He disclosed that NASA’s plan was to set up a parallel administration if the Jubilee part had refused to sit down and talk. He also revealed that there not more than two people (meditators) who were in the back ground laying the ground for talks between Raila and President Uhuru before the hand shake took place.

Odinga said that his new role at the African Union would entail engaging with Heads of State in Africa to improve infrastructure development in Africa.

Raila also disclosed about his daughter’s Rosemary’s sudden illness stating that it was a set back for the family. He recalled how she was taken through with the treatment. He told Joe Ageyo that she underwent a ten hour surgery in China. He appreciated Chinese technology for saving the life of his daughter within twelve days.

