Chelsea forward Eden Hazard has said he wants to score more goals for the club and try to achieve legendary status like Frank Lampard and Didier Drogba.

The Belgian netted his 101th goal for the Blues after grabbing a brace against Watford in the Premier League on Boxing Day.

“Scoring 101 goals with this amazing club is something I will never forget, but now I think the fans, the staff, myself, the players, we want more.

“I want to score more for this club and then try to be a legend like [Frank] Lampard, [John]Terry, [Didier] Drogba, I try to do my best. But when we are winning we can enjoy a lot.”

The win returned Chelsea to top five in the league standings on 40 points, eleven points off run away leaders Liverpool.

