Civil Society organizations will today match from Kibra to police headquarters at Vigilance House to protest the death of slain Leeds University student Carilton David Maina.

The late Maina was shot by police in Kibera as he was returning home from watching a football match. Police claimed that the 23 year old engineering student was in the midst of muggers when he was shot claims which witnesses have disputed.

Kilimani police boss Michael Muchiri told Nairobi News that locals alerted police about muggers harassing them.

“We received a call from the public. Police acted and shot one,” Mr Muchiri said.

The police said that Maina refused to surrender but his friends said that the police were more interested in shooting than arresting anyone

Residents in Kibra said that they have continued to live in fear as police fail to investigate and opt to kill youth in the area The Independent Policing and Oversight Authority have already started investigation into the murder with the Inspector Genera asking them to expedite the process.

“Ipoa has learnt of the unfortunate incident in which members of the National Police Service killed Mr Carilton David Maina,” the authority’s communication head Dennis Oketch said in a statement.

Read:Civil Society Organizations Highlight Inconsistencies In Results Declaring Uhuru Kenyatta President

The Match will take place today and the civil society organizations have vowed to demand for justice for the slain students.

Do you have a story you want told? Do you know of a sensitive story you would like us to get our hands on? Email your news TIPS to [email protected] Also WhatsApp 0708677607 with your news tips

Like this: Like Loading...