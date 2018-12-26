Timothy Weah will be leaving Paris Saint-Germain(PSG) for a six-month loan stint, the 18-year-old announced on Christmas Day.

Timothy is the son of the current Liberia President and former World Player of The Year George Weah.

He was born in New York but moved to France four years ago.

Weah’s next destination is unknown but according to French radio RMC, the wonder-kid could join Scottish side Celtic after Ivorian legend Kolo Toure convinced him to make the move despite interest from Premier League clubs.

“I just want to make the time to talk to everyone about the decision my family and I made about going on loan this winter,” Weah posted on Instagram.

“First of all I want to thank the fans for their constant support, as well as coaching staff and my teammates for making me feel part of the family.

“These few months were great even though I did not play much, I was always grateful for the opportunities I had at the beginning of the season because it opened many doors for me this winter.

“I love you and I know you will go to the end and you will take the cup this year, God is with you all, I will miss the fans as well as the energy you bring to each game. I love you and God bless you.

“I hope that after these six months, I will be ready to return to the Parc des Princes and give everything to make you proud to be Parisian.”

Weah made a few appearance for PSG in August, scoring in the Super Cup win over Monaco and again in their Legue 1 opener against Caen. He started the following game at Guingamp, but since then has served time with the reserves.

At international level, the striker has played eight times for the US since making his international debut in March against Paraguay.

Do you have a story you want told? Do you know of a sensitive story you would like us to get our hands on? Email your news TIPS to [email protected] Also WhatsApp 0708677607 with your news tips

Like this: Like Loading...