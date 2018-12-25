A Ugandan police bus went missing from the Capital City Kampala on Sunday, including its driver.

The bus was stolen on Sunday at around 1:00am along the Northern Bypass, the police director of engineering and logistics, Godfrey Bangirana has said.

“Be informed that Police Bus Reg No: UP 5484, Higar make, Police Blue (color) has gone missing. It was last seen on night of Sunday 23/12/2018 at around 0100 hours along the Northern Bypass, Kampala,” says Bangirana in a memo.

Corporal Mwase, the driver of the bus cannot be reached through phone since his phones have been off as his whereabouts still remain unknown.

“The bus was being driven by Corporal Mwase but attempts to contact him have been futile. If seen, impound the vehicle, arrest occupants and inform police head of operation,” adds Bangirana.

Read: Isiolo AP Kills Lover, Commits Suicide At Police Post’s Canteen

It is reported that Corporal Mwase took the bus from the police yard in Namanve without authorisation as required by the Police transport guidelines.

Unconfirmed reports indicate that the Police warned of plans by a group of terrorists to launch attacks in Uganda, especially the Police Headquarters in Naguru.

Do you have a story you want told? Do you know of a sensitive story you would like us to get our hands on? Email your news TIPS to [email protected] Also WhatsApp 0708677607 with your news tips

Like this: Like Loading...