The Uganda police bus that went missing on Sunday has been found in Mityana village and the driver, Geoffrey Mwase has been arrested.

According to the deputy police spokesperson, Patrick Onyango, the vehicle was impounded in Mityana village where the driver had reportedly taken it without authorization to go and brag in the village.

“The driver had just driven it to the village to enjoy Christmas with it and show off to village mates,” he said.

The bus Reg No: UP 5484, Higar make, Police Blue (color) was impounded at Morgana Petrol Station in Mityana District on Monday night but its registration plate had been removed.

Witnesses say that they saw the bus being loaded with passengers in Katanga, Wandegeya while police officers manned it, they were surprised to hear the bus being reported as missing.

Mr Onyango assured that the driver has been arrested and will be charged with disobedience of lawful orders before a disciplinary court.

