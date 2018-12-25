Gor Mahia striker Jacques Tuyisenge is being linked with a big money move to DR Congo’s Ligue 1 champions AS Vita Club.

The 27-year-old Rwandan skipper joined K’Ogalo in 2016 from Police FC in the Rwanda’s top league and has remained their top marksman to date.

According to a Kahawa Tungu source, privy to the on goings, Tuyisenge’s agent Mupenzi, popularly known as Eto’o, has been in the DRC’s capital Kinshasa since Thursday tying the deal.

Eto’o boasts some big moves in Rwandan football including the recent one involving left back Djihad Bizimana to Belgian’s first division side Waasland-Beveren.

Read: President Kenyatta Appoints Safaricom CEO Bob Collymore To Vision 2030 Board

Tuyisenge’s future at Gor Mahia has been a subject of intense speculations since the beginning of the current Kenyan Premier League season. At some point, he was rumored to be angling for a move to French lower divisions.

He still have a running contract with Gor Mahia and the club stands to benefit in case any move materializes.

The soft spoken goal-poacher recently joined club greats like Peter Dawo, Meddie Kagere in scoring 50 goals for K’Ogalo in official matches.

Do you have a story you want told? Do you know of a sensitive story you would like us to get our hands on? Email your news TIPS to [email protected] Also WhatsApp 0708677607 with your news tips

Like this: Like Loading...