Court Bars Senator Mithika Linturi From Evicting His Wife, Marianne Keitany, Pending Hearing

A court in Nairobi has issued preservatory orders against Meru senator Mithika Linturi from accessing his Runda home.

The court stated that both the senator and his agents were barred from accessing the home that was inhabited by his estranged wife Mary Anne Keitany.

The court also ordered that both the senator would be allowed to touch any property acquired in the course of the married pending the hearing of the application. Te property included parcels of land in Kitengela and two family vehicles. e was also barred from making withdrawals from bank accounts specified in the order.

Here is the order by the court:

The court also ordered that the OCS of Runda police station as well as lawyer for Keitanny accompany her to the Runda residence to collect personal effects. She had told the court that the court that she had suffered damages amounting to sh. 10 million during the violent raid by the Meru senator.

Mithika Linturi through his lawyer Muthomi Thiankolu stated that the two were not married and that Ms. Keitany had been allowed to stay in the Runda home only as a guest and not as a wife as she claimed.

Linturi evicted estranged wife Maryanne Keitany from their Runda home mid this month amidst a court order. Early November, it was alleged that the senator, a licensed firearm holder threatened to kill his wife of five years. Following the allegations, the court had awarded Ms Keitany a restraining order against the politician. Milimani Commercial Court Senior Resident Magistrate I. Orenge had granted exclusive occupation of the couple’s shared residence to Ms Keitany. The court further barred Mithika Linturi from loitering near the home or any other place where his wife frequents.Linturi was also barred from contacting Ms Kitany unless allowed by the court. “The Senator is restrained from physically or sexually abusing or threatening to abuse the applicant, the applicant’s staff, their six children and any other person associated with the applicant,” ruled Magistrate Orenge. Read: Senator Mithika Linturi Investigated After Threatening To Kill Wife Linturi was also ordered to allow Ms Keitany to enter any other of his residences in the company of an enforcement officer for the purpose of collecting her personal belongings. “That pending hearing and determination of this application an interim order of protection is, hereby, issued against the respondent and/or agent, employees and servants,” read the court order. The wife, Ms Keitany, served in Deputy President William Ruto’s office as the chief of staff until March 2015. She stepped aside after she was accused of spending Ksh100 million to sponsor a censure motion against the then Devolution Cabinet secretary, Anne Waiguru. Ms Keitany has since been cleared by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) of all charges. Do you have a story you want told? Do you know of a sensitive story you would like us to get our hands on? Email your news TIPS to [email protected] Also WhatsApp 0708677607 with your news tips

