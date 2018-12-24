Reuben Kiborek, PA to Water cabinet Secretary Simon Chelugui has been arrested for defiling Chelugui’s 16 year old daughter.

Kiborek is said to have picked the minor from Emining in Mogotio and drove her to Nakuru, where he committed the act.

Kiborek contested Mogotio parliamentary seat but lost in the primaries to Jubilee’s Dr Daniel Tuitoek. In the primaries, Dr Tuitoek garnered 11,994 votes against Prof Hellen Sambili’s 6,015. Kiborek came a distant third with 1,586.

He is known to be a violent youngster, as in April 2017 he was involved in a scuffle at the Kenya School of Government in a Jubilee meeting where he exchanged blows injuring a security guard at the gate after he was restrained the entry.

Chelugui, a betting boss, withdrew from Baringo gubernatorial race and was rewarded with a CS position in February this year.

Chelugui is said to be the richest among the cabinet secretaries with a Ksh796 million net worth.

