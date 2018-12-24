President Kenyatta on Sunday surprised SGR passengers as he mingled freely with them as they travelled to Mombasa.

The President who was accompanied by the first lady walked along the coaches saying hello to excited Kenyans. He opted to use the SGR to travel to Mombasa where he will be spending the holidays.

Passengers got a rare opportunity to share their travel experience with the Head of state.

Earlier today, I took the SGR train from Nairobi to Mombasa, during which I met and interacted with fellow commuters who shared their interesting experiences about the service. I am glad that the #SGR train services have enhanced travel for Wananchi between the two cities. pic.twitter.com/75IzePZaVX — Uhuru Kenyatta (@UKenyatta) December 23, 2018

President Kenyatta openly boarded the SGR and alighted at the Mombasa terminus.

“It was just public he boarded and alighted as everyone witnessed. He walked around and talked to people about the SGR service. Wakafika Mombasa akashuka and wakaenda zao na Mama. He is basically spending the holiday and part of January there,” the source told The Star.

The Kena railways said that the SGR was fully booked during this festive season, prices for the economy class were reduced by 10% while those for First Class remained the same.

The President joined Kenyans that have thronged the coastal city to celebrate Christmas and usher in the new year. Te National Transport and safety Authority (NTSA) has cautioned travelers to be vigilante on the road and to avoid drinking and driving.

