Sebastian Maina Ngunju has claimed to be the biological father of the Late George Saitoti’s son Zachary Musengi.

Ngunju claims that his son was kidnapped 24 years ago from their home in Subukia and has asked for the body of the former internal security minister be exhumed so that a DNA test can be conducted six years after the Minister died in a plane crash.

“My third born child was kidnapped and after 24 years, I found the boy at the late Saitoti’s home. When he was stolen they changed his name,” he said.

Ngunju who first appeared after the death of Saitoti filed case wanting to institute private prosecution against the family of the late Minister. He said he still had hope in the office of the DCI and the DPP that justice would be served.

“I have hope in the office of the DCI and that of the DPP and I’m sure they will help me get justice,” he said.

This case had however been laid to rest in 2013 after investigators established that Musengi was not Maina Ngunju’s son. They were asked not to speak on the matter again.

He said that he had been silent for tha last 5 year as e was in consultation with Human rights organizations in Harare and Tanzania on how to approach the case.

Here is the video that was taken six years ago:

