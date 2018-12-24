On Citizen’s Viusasa, it was ‘pregnant with Lilian Muli’, and then came giving birth with Lilian Muli. When fans expected ‘raising with Lilian Muli’ another one came up. It is now ‘Single with Lilian Muli’ but it is not on Viusasa.

After sharing photos of her newborn, the glamorous news anchor went mute, only to resurface with the new announcement on Instagram. Behind the scenes, Muli was battling with separation from Jared Ombongi, the chairman of Shabana Football Club.

The celebrated TV anchor has now began a new life of a single mother/lady, as per the Instagram post, and she doesn’t want to hear he name of her baby daddy, Jared Ombongi.

Ms Muli accuses Ombogi of infidelity, saying that she would rather die that be associated with Ombogi.

Read: Lilian Muli Takes Chopper Ride With Boyfriend Jared Nevaton To Kisii (Photos)

Here is Muli’s mesage:-

“I’m officially single and will now focus on raising my boys. As public figures we meet all sorts of people and most just want trophies whether you are well known or not be very careful who you allow into your life don’t go giving your heart to everyone.

Sociopaths Will keep you entangled in their web of lies and you will be one of their many victims. when you actually believe someone is true to you only to find out they are community husbands you are safer stepping aside.

Nobody should ever tag me in posts about Jared Ombongi who has previously been associated with me I disassociate myself from such links from today. As politicians say “I would rather die” than be linked to a polygamist! Narcissism is real.

Stay woke. I speak out because no one will ever embarrass me again. People ask why put your stuff out there? Well it’s because next time you see Mr community husband don’t give him the credit of saying that’s Lillian’s man. I am actually very blessed I have two wonderful men in my life Joshua munene and Liam Francis and that’s all I need.”

Do you have a story you want told? Do you know of a sensitive story you would like us to get our hands on? Email your news TIPS to [email protected] Also WhatsApp 0708677607 with your news tips

Like this: Like Loading...