Zoo FC beat Chemelil Sugar 2-0 while Tusker hammered Mount Kenya United 3-0 to pick their maiden wins in the new Kenyan Premier League (KPL) season after three attempts.

Western Stima on the other hand edged out Kakamega Homeboyz 2-1 at the Kisumu’s Moi Stadium to pick a third win in three outings.

Newbies KCB FC grabbed their first point of the season, denying Bandari their third straight win with a 1-1 draw as Ulinzi Stars also slowed down Mathare United, tying them to a barren draw.

At Green Stadium, Kericho, Zoo ended a two-match losing streak with a well worked 2-0 win over visiting Chemelil Sugar.

Brian Asewe and Kepha Onditi were on the mark for Zoo, who crawled out of the danger-zone to position 14th in the KPL log standings.

Western Stima rallied from a goal down to beat Homeboyz 2-1 with Kennedy “Agogo” Otieno netting a brace for the electricity men in the second half.

Peter Thiong’o had put the visitors ahead in the 35th with a fine finish off Luke Namanda assist.

11-time champions Tusker FC were ruthless against shaky Mount Kenya United, condemning them to a third loss on the trot with an easy 3-0 win.

David Juma put the coach Robert Matano’s charges ahead in the 8th minute, Amini Muzerwa doubled the lead on the stoke of half time with Kevin “Ade” Omondi sealing the win with the third in 79th minute for a perfect debut.



KPL Week 3 Results:

Western Stima 2-1 KK Homeboyz

KCB 1-1 Bandari

Zoo 2-0 Chemelil Sugar

Tusker 3-0 Mount Kenya United

Sofapaka 2-2 AFC Leopards

Vihiga United 0-1 Sony Sugar

Mathare United 0-0 Ulinzi Stars

