Gor Mahia dream of reaching the lucrative group stage of the African Champions League for the very first time ended in a painful heartbreak as they lost 2-0 to Nigeria’s Lobi Stars away in Enugu on Saturday.

K’Ogalo had won the first leg 3-1 in Nairobi and only needed to at least avoid defeat or lose by a minimum of a goal to achieve the historic feat but the dream that appeared so near vanished away with the loss, leaving many will a bitter pill to swallow.

But all is not lost for the 17-time Kenyan champions in African football this season as they scaled down to the CAF Confederation Cup playoffs round.

It is the second time K’Ogalo are dropping to the stage where Confederation Cup round one winners meet teams which fail to reach the Champions League group stage.

After falling to Esperance de Tunis 1-0 on aggregate last season, Gor Mahia were drawn against Supersport United in the playoffs, edging the South Africa’s club on away goal’s rule to reach the Confederation Cup group stage for the first time.

CAF will Friday this week conduct a draw for the round in Cairo, Egypt and Gor Mahia will be paired against one of the following teams; Zamalek, Raja Casablanca, KCCA, CS Sfaxien, RS Berkane, NA Hussein Dey, Petro de Luanda, Faso Salitas, New Star, Asante Kotoko, FC San Pedro, Hassania Agadir, Enugu Rangers, Mukura Victory Sports, Kaizer Chiefs.

