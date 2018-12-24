Five Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) will not be able to operate at night after their licences were withdrawn by the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA).

Six other operators lost their road service licenses over traffic rules violations.

Those that lost their night travel licences include Mbukinya Sacco (fleet number – KBZ 691E), Ongata Rongai Sacco (KBV 520L), Kenya Poa Sacco (KCJ 128A), Unified Sacco (KBT 227D) and Nazigi Sacco (KBZ 205X).

Those that lost their road service licences include Marimba Sacco (KCG 553P), Prestige Sacco (KCF 883F), Nawasuko Sacco (KCD 358Q), Latema Sacco (KBS 335D), Kibera Bureti Sacco (KCR 051D), Lucky Baba Dogo Sacco (KBZ 390B).

NTSA says that the operators violated the provisions of section 7(c) and 11(1) of the NTSA regulations 2014 hence were suspended for a maximum period of thirty days.

“Statistics indicate that night travel poses a high risk and majority of the accidents occur during this period. Only operators who have met stringent requirements to travel at night will be allowed to operate,” said Francis Meja, NTSA Director General.

Seven drivers also lost their licences over drunk driving for periods ranging between one and two years.

They include Joseph Karanja (Driving License number – 0708771(KYE238)), George K.Gichane (1155328(TPQ110)), Peter Nderitu Riuta (275850(JYL-178)), Peter Ndungu Kinyanjui (0041077(LF1-130)), Solomon Mwangi Macharia (TDB-ABQ 0992), and Denis Kimani Njenga (0519904(PPB 033)).

Gabriel Njeru Kabuki (0927397(SPV 078)) was suspended for two years.

