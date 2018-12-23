Wajir woman representative Fatuma Gedi took to twitter to break her silence after a bedroom video allegedly linked to her went viral last week.

The legislator thanked her supporters for standing with her during that trying time in her life. She thanked the supporters for the messages of encouragement which continued to flood her post.

Read:Governor Sonko Hurls Insults At Businessman Who Demolished Nyama Vila Estate In Kayole (Video)

Gedi’s team said that the video ad ill motives and was politically instigated to paint her to be of a low moral repute.

I would like to say "thank you" to all the people who stood with me during this trying moment. Thank you for the messages of encouragement & the overwhelming support. It says alot about the kind of society we are and the values we hold dear.

I will forever remain grateful! pic.twitter.com/0lXEauugf8 — Hon. Fatuma Gedi (@Hon_FatumaGedi) December 22, 2018

Women leaders also stood with the Wajir parliamentarian with Gladys Wanga stating that the video had been photoshoped to implicate Ms. Gedi.

How low have people sank! Someone photoshops pornographic videos to implicate a leader for politics sake! #BureKabisa — Hon Gladys Wanga (@gladyswanga) December 20, 2018

Socialite and business woman Huddah Monroe was also among those who among those who supported the Wajir woman representative saying that the politician should not let the opinion of other people define and that she should stand strong.

Last week a video emerged of the legislator allegedly engaging in bedroom activities. The video was circulated on social media platforms.

Do you have a story you want told? Do you know of a sensitive story you would like us to get our hands on? Email your news TIPS to [email protected] Also WhatsApp 0708677607 with your news tips

Like this: Like Loading...