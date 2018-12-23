President Uhuru Kenyatta has appointed Safaricom CEO Bob Collymore to the board of the vision 2030. He will serve alongside Juliana Rotich, Rita Kavashe, Nick Nesbit and Muchai Kunyiha who were appointed as members of the board.

Former Funyula MP Paul Otuoma also landed a post at the Privatization Commission for a period of three years, e was appointed as the chairman of the commission

Other gazetted appointments include Kabando wa Kabando, Fatuma Salim, Osman Hassan, Lawrence Gitonga, Morintat Leboo and Jackson Rop appointed to be members of the local authorities provident Fund for three years from December 19.

The President also appointed Njorge Mungai as the non executive chairperson of the ICT board for a period of three years starting December 19. the appointment of Edwin Yinda was revoked.

