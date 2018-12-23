Eight people have died in two different accidents that occurred along the Nairobi Mombasa highway.

In the first accident that left three KDF soldiers dead the lorry they were traveling on lost control and the truck veered off the road and overturned. The accident happened near Salama Market. One officer died on the spot while the other two died while receiving treatment at the Machakos level 5 hospital.

The second accident happened at Mtito Andei after two vehicles collided leaving five people dead. The Makueni county commissioner Maalim Mohammed blamed the two drivers of carelessness as he said that the two drivers were overtaking a truck when they collided.

We have drivers who are keen on the roads but people lose lives because there are a few who are careless. Why are some drivers always in hurry to a point of risking lives of passengers?” the commissioner posed.

This accidents bring the death toll to 20 over the the last five days. !4 people died in Webuye after the vehicle they were in collided with a truck.

