Size 8 has finally spoken about her rumored pregnancy, announcing that she recently lost the baby.

For the past weeks, rumor had it that the celebrity couple, Size 8 and DJ Mo were pregnant even though none of them came out to confirm the news.

Size 8 shared the news on her Instagram saying that the pregnancy had been a hard time for her, hence she chose to go through it privately.

“… it was a battle all the way so I just wanted to go with the fight privately. But God decided the best lane for me and I lost the pregnancy juzi…” she shared.

Read: DP William Ruto Set To Celebrate Birthday, Wedding Anniversary By Receiving PhD

She shared that the news immensely broke her heart but her family has been very supportive of her.

“To be honest I have cried I’ve asked God so many questions I have given my husband stress He is trying to make me be okay, I was so angry…..my faith in God has been greatly tested…” she continued.

Size 8 says that she shared the news to encourage anyone who maybe going through the same experience.

“So to all the women who have gone through the same I will tell you this God loves us and He knows whats best for us. And let us trust in His faithfulness…….. And to the women who are trusting God for a child I have so much respect for you waaaaa I think your are stronger than 20 men and God will reward your faith in Him despite the challenges…” she added.

Also read: Diamond Platnumz Already In Kenya For Slated Show, After Basata Lifted Ban

The mother of one has previously shared that about her struggles during her first pregnancy, saying that after getting her daughter she was scared of conceiving again.

She revealed that she almost lost her first born due to complications but God saved both of them.

“Ladasha is a real miracle to me because were it not for the love of God, I would have lost her when she was still in my womb. She was too tiny as my placenta had complications and so she was not feeding well.” she said in a past interview.

Do you have a story you want told? Do you know of a sensitive story you would like us to get our hands on? Email your news TIPS to [email protected] Also WhatsApp 0708677607 with your news tips

Like this: Like Loading...