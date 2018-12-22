President Uhuru Kenyatta and Deputy President William Ruto attended the Kimalel Cultural Fair and Goat action held in Baringo county on Saturday.

The goats were selling for prices between Ksh10,000 and Ksh20,000. Between them, the president and his deputy splurged a total of KSh10 million on goats.

The event which attracts various leaders from the region, saw over 2500 goats sold and a total of KSh25 million collected from the auction.

The DP reportedly bought between 500 to 600 goats while the president bought between 300 to 400 goats.

Last year, DP William Ruto shocked many after he showed up at the auction carrying KSh12 million cash in a suitcase.

He purchased 1,000 goats for his friends including some for Marakwet East senator Kipchumba Murkomen, Alfred Keter (Nandi Hills) and President Uhuru Kenyatta.

In April this year, he led an auction of about 5000 chicken in an activity that raised Ksh6 million, to promote farming in Kambi Kuku, Turbo Constituency.

