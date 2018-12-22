Tusker FC home, Ruaraka Grounds, has been given a clean bill of health to stage Kenyan Premier League matches.

The stadium was among those banned by Stadia Safety and Security Committee of KPL for falling short of standards befitting the Kenya’s topflight.

The ban has since been lifted following re-inspection and the stadium will once again be allowed to host low risk games.

“The Chairman of Stadia Safety and security Committee (SSSC ) Lt.Col Oloo has written to Tusker FC to appreciate the efforts thus made in complying with the recommendations earlier made and has with immediate effect uplifted the ban and urged the club management to continue with the efforts to improve the stadia,” Tusker said in a statement.

Ban on Mumias Complex and Camp Toyoyo still stands while Chemelil Complex is equally free to host matches after their ban was also lifted.

