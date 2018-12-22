An Administration police officer from Isiolo shot his alleged lover before shooting himself in the head, after a little scuffle at the post’s canteen.

The AP is said to have gone to the canteen to have his lunch but afterwards got into a scuffle with his married lover, who works at the canteen.

Witnesses said that the officer ordered for his lunch and sat to eat in silence, he later started to quarrel with the lady which turned to the unfortunate incident.

The quarrel barely lasted a few minutes before he drew his pistol, a G3, and shot the lady in the head before turning the gun to himself.

Isiolo County Commissioner John Ondego confirmed the incident and said the bodies have been taken to Isiolo mortuary.

