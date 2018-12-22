Gor Mahia coach Hassan Oktay is alleging mistreatment by authorities and their hosts Lobi Stars in Enugu, Nigeria.

K’Ogalo team is scheduled to play the Nigerian champions in a crucial CAF Champions League round one return leg match at Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu Saturday.

The team, which camped in Accra, Ghana for two days, arrived in Enugu late Friday via Abuja.

Speaking to Kahawa Tungu this morning from the city situated in south east Nigeria, the Cypriot claimed that authorities tried to arrest him at the airport while the hosts refused to give them a training ground.

“They tried to put me inside yesterday and make players upset, I told them I need one Gor Mahia official to accompany me otherwise I won’t go, minutes later they gave me back my passport, I asked them ‘did you find anything?’ They said no, it was very embarrassing.” said Oktay.

“They didn’t let us to do any session or give us any training facilities. They didn’t take us to the field, and when we went the gates were locked, we didn’t get a mini bus.” he added.

Gor Mahia won the first leg 3-1 last week in Nairobi and a draw will be enough to see them through to the group stage of the continental championship for the very first time.

Oktay maintains that despite the challenges “we are ready” for the match which kicks-off at 5.00pm Kenyan time.

