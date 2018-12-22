Premier League club Everton will return to Dar Es Salaam, Tanzania for the second time next year, the club has confirmed.

While in Dar, Everton will play an exhibition match against winner of third edition of the SportPesa Super Cup.

The date and time of the high profile warm-up game is yet to be determined.

The Blues became the first Premier League club in 2017 to play a friendly match in East Africa, beating Kenyan SportPesa Premier League champions Gor Mahia FC 2-1 in front of a packed 60,000-seater stadium Tanzania.

Everton will face the winners of the eight-team SportPesa Cup, featuring four teams from Kenya (SPL champions Gor Mahia, second-placed Bandari FC, SportPesa Shield winners Kariobangi Sharks and AFC Leopards) and four teams from Tanzania (the 2017/18 Tanzania Premier League winners Simba SC, Yanga SC, Singida United and Mbao FC).

