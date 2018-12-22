Gor Mahia are out of this season’s CAF Champions League after going down 2-0 away to Lobi Stars of Nigeria.

K’Ogalo, who won the first leg 3-1 in Nairobi last week only needed to avoid defeat or lose by no more than 1-0 scoreline to reach the group stage of the competition for the first time.

But a brace in the second half by striker Sikuru Alimi dashed their dreams.

Gor Mahia now drop to the CAF Confederation Cup playoffs round.

The draw for the round will take place on 28th December in Cairo, Egypt.

